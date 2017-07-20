Joe Williams: Everton midfielder joins Barnsley on season-long loan deal

Joe Williams (left) is an England Under-20 international

Barnsley have signed Everton midfielder Joe Williams on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Toffees but has been included in five matchday squads for the Premier League side.

"I want to come here and develop myself under a good manager," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"Everton want to see me playing regular games at a good level and I think this is going to help me push on."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.