Kerim Frei: Birmingham City midfielder joins Istanbul Basaksehir for undisclosed fee

Kerim Frei
Kerim Frei scored one goal in 13 appearances for Birmingham last season

Midfielder Kerim Frei has left Birmingham City to join Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old was signed by former manager Gianfranco Zola in January on a three-and-a-half-year contract for a fee believed to be around £2.2m.

Frei made 13 appearances for the Championship side, 10 of them from the substitute's bench.

His only goal for the West Midlands club came in a 1-1 draw at Rotherham.

