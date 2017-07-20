Connor Goldson: Improved heart screening 'massively important'

Connor Goldson has made 32 appearances for Brighton since signing from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2015

Brighton defender Connor Goldson has urged clubs to increase cardiac screening after resuming his playing career following a heart operation.

Goldson had preventative surgery in February after routine screening uncovered "a possible risk factor".

The 24-year-old played his first game since then in a friendly against Fortuna Dusseldorf on 14 July.

"It's massively important, because you never know what can happen," he told BBC Sussex.

"We put ourselves and our bodies through such hard work every day, we test ourselves every day to try to get better and better and you never know what's going on internally.

"There's people that have been a lot more unfortunate than me, but if my story can make other people or other clubs think that they need to do more testing - even if it's every year or every two years - then hopefully it can make a little change and save other people."

Goldson made eight appearances for the Seagulls last season, but was forced to watch from the sidelines as they secured a return to Premier League for the first time in 34 years.

"I think what was happening on the pitch helped me," he said.

"Dunky [centre-back Lewis Dunk] came to the hospital on day three and just walked me around the ward, and things like that help you at times like that.

"Seeing how successful we were and how happy the boys were, and obviously personally I was happy for the club to move forward, I think that helped my recovery."

Brighton's first game since returning to the Premier League sees them host four-time champions Manchester City on 12 August.