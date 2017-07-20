Jobi McAnuff: Leyton Orient sign former Stevenage winger

Jobi McAnuff
Jobi McAnuff has been capped 32 times by Jamaica

National League side Leyton Orient have re-signed Jamaica international winger Jobi McAnuff on a one-year deal from Stevenage on a free transfer.

McAnuff played for the O's between 2014 and 2016, scoring six goals in 57 appearances in all competitions.

The 35-year-old made 31 League Two appearances for Stevenage last season, scoring four times.

McAnuff is Orient's 10th signing since being relegated from League Two last season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired