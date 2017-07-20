Cardiff City: Chairman Mehmet Dalman plays down talk of imminent club sale

Neil Warnock (left) with Mehmet Dalman after his unveiling as Cardiff City manager in October 2016

Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman wants to protect manager Neil Warnock from any uncertainly over the club's ownership.

Dalman rejected a newspaper report suggesting there was fresh impetus in attempts to sell the club.

Owner Vincent Tan would consider offers at the "right price" but Dalman said there had been no serious bids.

"We do not want anything to disrupt our mission for this year, which is to have a real go at it in the Championship," Dalman told BBC Wales Sport.

"We are really looking forward to this season. We are very excited about it."

The speculation centred on a brochure for prospective buyers put together by Dalman's company WMG.

It is understood this brochure has been in existence for years and is routinely available should the club receive any approach about a possible sale or sponsorship.

But the Tan and Dalman are keen to quell fresh speculation as Warnock embarks on his first full campaign as manager, after galvanising the Bluebirds following a poor start in the Championship last season.

In addition to Cardiff, Tan has interests in MLS side Los Angeles FC, Bosnia's FC Sarajevo and Belgium's Kortrikt Voetbalt CBVA.