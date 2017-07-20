Paul Caddis: Blackburn Rovers sign Scotland and ex-Birmingham City defender

Paul Caddis
Paul Caddis made 131 appearances for Birmingham City between 2013 and 2016

Blackburn Rovers have signed former Birmingham City defender Paul Caddis on a two-year deal following a trial.

The 29-year-old Scotland international previously played under Tony Mowbray at Celtic and most recently for Bury on a short-term deal.

Caddis played in Rovers' pre-season friendlies against Barrow, Sparta Prague and York City prior to signing.

He scored a 93rd-minute equaliser in Blues' draw at Bolton in 2013-14 which secured their Championship status.

Caddis won his sole international cap so far as a substitute in Scotland's 1-0 win over the Czech Republic in March last year.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired