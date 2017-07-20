BBC Sport - Women's Euro 2017: Jodie Taylor & Mark Sampson react to England's 6-0 win over Scotland

England 6-0 Scotland: Taylor & Sampson on "special" hat-trick

Jodie Taylor describes her historic hat-trick against Scotland as "special", while manager Mark Sampson says the 6-0 victory was an "incredible achievement" for England.

READ MORE: More to come from England - Sampson

