BBC Sport - FA's Martin Glenn: 'We don't normally start this strongly'

FA's Martin Glenn: 'We don't normally start this strongly'

Jodie Taylor scored a hat-trick as England produced the most convincing performance of Euro 2017 so far to thrash arch-rivals Scotland 6-0 on Wednesday.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn spoke to the Today programme about the success of the England women's team, who in the previous World Cup lost their first match.

Top videos

Audio

FA's Martin Glenn: 'We don't normally start this strongly'

Video

Ian Poulter sets Open pace - best shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

India lose Mandhana in the first over

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Manley takes clubhouse lead with eagle-birdie finish

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: England 6-0 Scotland

Video

'The mountain stage that ends in a desert'

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Why are golf holes four-and-a-quarter inches wide?

  • From the section Golf
Video

Lingard: Kids are always 'dabbing' at me

Video

England 6-0 Scotland: Taylor & Sampson on 'special' hat-trick

Video

Albatross or snowman? Five golf terms explained

Video

BeSpoke at the Tour de France: Stage 17 review

  • From the section Cycling
Audio

Lionesses hit Scotland for six in Euro 2017 opener

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Working with Guardiola 'big attraction' for Walker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired