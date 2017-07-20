BBC Sport - FA's Martin Glenn: 'We don't normally start this strongly'
FA's Martin Glenn: 'We don't normally start this strongly'
- From the section Women's Football
Jodie Taylor scored a hat-trick as England produced the most convincing performance of Euro 2017 so far to thrash arch-rivals Scotland 6-0 on Wednesday.
FA chief executive Martin Glenn spoke to the Today programme about the success of the England women's team, who in the previous World Cup lost their first match.
