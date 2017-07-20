Hamilton Accies: Giannis Skondras signs new Hamilton contract

Giannis Skondras had initially rejected a new contract at New Douglas Park

Greek defender Giannis Skondras has signed a new one-year contract with Hamilton Academical.

Accies had announced at the end of last season that the 27-year-old had decided to return to his homeland.

But the right-back, who joined Accies in January after leaving PAOK, has now agreed a new deal.

Skondras, who made 18 appearances for the Scottish Premiership club, will be available for Saturday's League Cup game at home to Queen of the South.