Barrie McKay: Rangers' treatment forced me to leave for Nottingham Forest

Barrie McKay (left) is preparing for his first season with Nottingham Forest

Barrie McKay says he had to leave Rangers for Nottingham Forest this summer because of the way he was being treated by new manager Pedro Caixinha.

The winger only started in three of Rangers' final eight fixtures of last season after Caixinha took over from present Forest boss Mark Warburton.

"There was a change of manager and his opinion was different," said McKay.

"I wasn't being treated the way any human being should be treated, but that's football and I had to move on."

The 22-year-old earned his one and only Scotland cap last summer after helping Rangers win promotion to the Scottish Premiership under Warburton.

But the Englishman and assistant David Weir left Ibrox in February in a dispute with the board after being linked with the vacancy at Forest and McKay subsequently suffered a visible dip in form.

Warburton eventually ended up at the City Ground in March and this month returned to Ibrox to secure the winger's services for a fee of around £500,000.

The transfer came a week after McKay had been left out of Caixinha's squad for the Europa League qualifier against Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg after failing to agree a contract extension.

McKay scored six goals for Rangers last season

Asked if it had been a difficult decision to leave his first club, McKay told BBC Radio Nottingham: "Not really at the time, with the way things went with the manager and the way I was being treated and stuff.

"It made the decision easy for when the gaffer got on the phone and he was obviously a big factor in me coming here and working with him again.

"When he came into Rangers, it was a big stage of my development and he helped me improve as a player.

"The way things happened up there is more disappointing. I spoke to my family, spoke to my girlfriend, spoke to my agent and I think it was just the right time.

"I guess that's football, but I'm a big boy and will get on with it."

McKay, who had loan spells with Greenock Morton and Raith Rovers before becoming a Rangers regular, is looking forward to the challenge he faces in the Championship in England.

"It is a big step in my career," he said. "Obviously I've spent all my time up in Scotland, so it is kind of coming out my comfort zone and it's just good to be here and good to be playing."