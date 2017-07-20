Mark Warburton: Nottingham Forest boss eyes striker during busy transfer window

Former Rangers boss Mark Warburton is about to embark on his first full season as Nottingham Forest manager

Nottingham Forest are looking to make up to five more signings before the new season gets under way and are eager to replace Britt Assombalonga.

Boss Mark Warburton had signed forward Jason Cummings and also has England Under-19 international Ben Brereton, but he wants more depth in attack after Assombalonga's move to Middlesbrough.

"We are looking for another striker, Warburton told BBC Nottingham Sport.

"We hope to get at least two or three players by the start of the season."

As well as Cummings from Hibernian, Forest have also signed Rangers winger Barrie McKay and are being heavily linked with Newcastle striker Daryl Murphy.

Warburton, whose side beat local rivals Notts County 2-0 in a pre-season friendly at Meadow Lane on Wednesday, added: "We are looking to bring in between three to five players.

"If the right quality becomes available we will move. The backing we have received from the owners so far has been tremendous."

The sale of Assombalonga for £15m made sense on all fronts, according to Warburton.

"Britt is a very talented player," Warburton said. "He is a goalscorer and they are hard to come by, but a buyout clause was triggered and he wanted to leave.

"It was good business for the club and represents good value, so we wish Britt well and our job now is to build the squad with strong foundations and that is what we will do."