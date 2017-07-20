Gylfi Sigurdsson: "Not impossible" Iceland player could stay with Swansea

Swansea City boss Paul Clement

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement says it "isn't impossible" that Gyfi Sigurdsson could stay at the club.

The Iceland international has been linked with a possible move to Everton and has not travelled with the squad for their pre-season tour of America.

Swansea's owners have put a £50m price tag on the player.

"I don't see it as impossible [Sigurdsson will stay]," said Clement after Swansea's 2-1 win against Richmond Kickers.

"And I think from all sides we want to see a resolution to this situation."

Swansea have already fended off a £40m bid from Leicester for Sigurdsson, who scored nine goals and made 13 assists to help save the Welsh club from Premier League relegation last season.

But while the team are in north America, Sigurdsson is in south Wales training alone and doing sessions with the club's under-23 team.

