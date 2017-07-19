Linfield manager David Healy says Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers shook hands with every Linfield player and member of staff in their dressing-room after Wednesday's Champions League game.

"That means a lot to me and a lot to the staff and players that he took the time to do that," said Healy, after Celtic's 4-0 win on the night which completed a 6-0 aggregate success for the Glasgow club.

"Brendan is a class act on and off the field. He is a great ambassador for this great football club."