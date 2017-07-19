BBC Sport - Foyle Cup youth football tournament celebrates 25th birthday
Foyle Cup celebrates 25th birthday
- From the section Football
This week's Foyle Cup youth football tournament welcomes 340 teams from all over the world to the North West a quarter of a century after eight local teams played in its debut season.
Foyle Cup chairman Michael Hutton explains the success of the tournament to BBC Newsline's Donna Traynor as this year's competition includes teams from Germany, France and the USA.
