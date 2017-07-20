Match ends, Norway 0, Belgium Women 2.
Women's Euro 2017: Belgium leave Norway on brink of elimination with 2-0 win
Two-time champions Norway are on the brink of elimination from Euro 2017 after a surprise defeat by Belgium.
Elke van Gorp came from an offside position to poke in from Ingrid Hjelmseth's parry and give debutants Belgium the lead on 59 minutes.
They doubled their lead through Janice Cayman's free header after the Norwegian defenders failed to clear.
Norway's best chance fell to Caroline Graham Hansen, but the forward volleyed over the crossbar from close range.
Martin Sjogren's side - runners-up in 2013 - lost to hosts Netherlands in their first game and must now beat Denmark on Monday to have any chance of progressing.
They were on top in the first half as Andrine Hegerberg had a flicked effort pushed away, but her sister Ada - the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year - struggled to make an impact.
Line-ups
Norway Women
- 1Hjelmseth
- 2WoldSubstituted forSonstevoldat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6Mjelde
- 11Holstad Berge
- 9ThorsnesSubstituted forHaaviat 75'minutes
- 7SchjelderupSubstituted forKarlseng Utlandat 79'minutes
- 22Spord
- 10Graham Hansen
- 8Hegerberg
- 14Hegerberg
- 17Minde
Substitutes
- 4Reiten
- 5Hansen
- 12Fiskerstrand
- 13Pettersen Reinas
- 15Karlseng Utland
- 16Sonstevold
- 18Maanum
- 19Isaksen
- 20Haavi
- 21Leine
- 23Hove Bogstad
Belgium Women
- 1Odeurs
- 22Deloose
- 10ZelerBooked at 22mins
- 3JaquesBooked at 48mins
- 4Coutereels
- 7Van GorpSubstituted forDanielsat 88'minutes
- 8Onzia
- 6De Caigny
- 2PhiltjensSubstituted forCorynat 76'minutes
- 11CaymanSubstituted forBiesmansat 90+5'minutes
- 9Wullaert
Substitutes
- 5Van De Putte
- 12Lemey
- 13Yuceil
- 14Vanmechelen
- 15Daniels
- 16Van Den Abbeele
- 17Coryn
- 18Deneve
- 19Courtois
- 20Biesmans
- 21Evrard
- 23Van Wynendaele
- Referee:
- Monika Mularczyk
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norway 0, Belgium Women 2.
Foul by Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland (Norway).
Maud Coutereels (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tine De Caigny (Belgium Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium Women. Julie Biesmans replaces Janice Cayman.
Offside, Belgium Women. Janice Cayman tries a through ball, but Tine De Caigny is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Janice Cayman (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tine De Caigny.
Foul by Kristine Minde (Norway).
Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrine Hegerberg (Norway).
Janice Cayman (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Anja Sonstevold (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Anja Sonstevold (Norway).
Yana Daniels (Belgium Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium Women. Yana Daniels replaces Elke Van Gorp because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Elke Van Gorp (Belgium Women) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Elke Van Gorp (Belgium Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ingrid Spord (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tine De Caigny (Belgium Women).
Attempt missed. Maren Mjelde (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Emilie Haavi (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lenie Onzia (Belgium Women).
Foul by Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland (Norway).
Tine De Caigny (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Justien Odeurs (Belgium Women) because of an injury.
Foul by Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland (Norway).
Justien Odeurs (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lenie Onzia (Belgium Women).
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Aline Zeler.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Aline Zeler.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland replaces Ingrid Schjelderup.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Lenie Onzia.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium Women. Jana Coryn replaces Davina Philtjens.
Offside, Belgium Women. Justien Odeurs tries a through ball, but Elke Van Gorp is caught offside.
Foul by Ingrid Spord (Norway).