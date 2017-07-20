Women's Euro 2017: Belgium leave Norway on brink of elimination with 2-0 win

From the section

Elke van Gorp scored her sixth international goal for Belgium

Two-time champions Norway are on the brink of elimination from Euro 2017 after a surprise defeat by Belgium.

Elke van Gorp came from an offside position to poke in from Ingrid Hjelmseth's parry and give debutants Belgium the lead on 59 minutes.

They doubled their lead through Janice Cayman's free header after the Norwegian defenders failed to clear.

Norway's best chance fell to Caroline Graham Hansen, but the forward volleyed over the crossbar from close range.

Martin Sjogren's side - runners-up in 2013 - lost to hosts Netherlands in their first game and must now beat Denmark on Monday to have any chance of progressing.

They were on top in the first half as Andrine Hegerberg had a flicked effort pushed away, but her sister Ada - the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year - struggled to make an impact.