BBC Sport - Kyle Walker: Working with Pep Guardiola at Man City a 'big attraction'

Working with Guardiola 'big attraction' for Walker

Kyle Walker says that the chance to work with Pep Guardiola was "a big attraction" for him to move to Manchester City, adding that he has joined the club to "pick up silverware".

