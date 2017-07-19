BBC Sport - Kyle Walker: Working with Pep Guardiola at Man City a 'big attraction'
Working with Guardiola 'big attraction' for Walker
- From the section Football
Kyle Walker says that the chance to work with Pep Guardiola was "a big attraction" for him to move to Manchester City, adding that he has joined the club to "pick up silverware".
READ MORE: Man City manager Pep Guardiola says striker Sergio Aguero is not leaving
READ MORE: When will Spurs make their move in the transfer market?
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired