BBC Sport - Women's Euro 2017: England 6-0 Scotland - highlights
Highlights: England 6-0 Scotland
- From the section Women's Football
Jodie Taylor scores a hat-trick as England thrash Scotland 6-0 in their opening Women's Euro 2017 game in Utrecht.
MATCH REPORT: England 6-0 Scotland
Listen to live commentary of England and Scotland on BBC Radio 5 live & 5 live sports extra; plus watch live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on Channel 4.
Available to UK users only.
