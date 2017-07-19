Kyle Walker: Manchester City defender says he left Tottenham to start lifting trophies

Walker played in the Tottenham side that lost to Chelsea in the 2015 League Cup final

Kyle Walker says he left Tottenham to join Manchester City because he wants to start winning trophies.

Spurs finished in the top three of the Premier League in both of the past two seasons but it is more than nine years since they won a major trophy.

England right-back Walker, 27, has joined City for an initial £45m.

"I am hoping with the world class players we have here that we will go and lift a trophy, which is what I want to do in my career," he told BBC Sport.

Spurs reached the FA Cup semi-finals last season but lost to Chelsea, who also beat their London rivals in the 2015 League Cup final.

Tottenham's last major trophy is the League Cup they won in 2008.

Walker, who moved to White Hart Lane in 2009, said: "Sometimes we were unlucky. Sometimes we just didn't have that little bit of edge."

Walker has moved north in a deal which could earn Spurs £50m, which would match the world record fee for a defender - Paris St-Germain's signing of David Luiz from Chelsea in 2014.

Walker accepts it is a large sum of money.

He said: "It is a big fee but it is nothing to do with me.

"I needed a new challenge. This would have been my ninth season at Tottenham. Sometimes you need to come out of your comfort zone a little bit."

Walker praised Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino for the impact he has had on his career, but is excited about working for former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola.

He said: "His name says it all. He worked with Dani Alves and all the top players at Barcelona, plus Philipp Lahm at Bayern Munich.

"It was an opportunity I could not turn down."