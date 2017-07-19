Alvaro Morata: Chelsea agree deal to sign Real Madrid striker

From the section

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Spain striker Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, subject to the player agreeing personal terms and passing a medical.

Morata rejoined Real last summer from Juventus, and scored 20 goals as they won La Liga and the Champions League.

But the majority of the 24-year-old's appearances were as a substitute.

He is the Premier League champions' fourth signing of the summer after Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willy Caballero and Antonio Rudiger.

