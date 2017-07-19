Ross Barkley: Everton midfielder to miss start of season after groin surgery

Ross Barkley
Ross Barkley has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is likely to miss the start of the season after having groin surgery.

Barkley, 23, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham, missed the club's pre-season tour to Tanzania and Netherlands with the injury.

The England international, who has one year left on his contract, is expected to return in four weeks.

Team-mate Ramiro Funes Mori could face an additional nine months out after the defender had another knee operation.

The 26-year-old suffered a torn meniscus while playing for Argentina in March.

