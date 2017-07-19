Ross Barkley: Everton midfielder to miss start of season after groin surgery
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is likely to miss the start of the season after having groin surgery.
Barkley, 23, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham, missed the club's pre-season tour to Tanzania and Netherlands with the injury.
The England international, who has one year left on his contract, is expected to return in four weeks.
Team-mate Ramiro Funes Mori could face an additional nine months out after the defender had another knee operation.
The 26-year-old suffered a torn meniscus while playing for Argentina in March.