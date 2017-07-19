Arsenal beat Bayern Munich in friendly despite bout of food poisoning

Arsenal had lost 5-1 in their last two games against Bayern Munich

Arsenal beat Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly in China, despite several players suffering from food poisoning.

Per Mertesacker and Olivier Giroud missed the game in Shanghai, which Arsenal won 3-2 on penalties after the game had ended 1-1.

Sead Kolasinac, Aaron Ramsey and Theo Walcott all struggled with illness in the game.

"We have a little virus in the camp," said Arsene Wenger after the game.

Robert Lewandowski had put Bayern ahead after eight minutes, before Alex Iwobi scored a 93rd-minute equaliser.

The game was played in temperatures of 36C and Wenger said the conditions had been "a bit of a shock", after arriving from Australia where it was "freezing."

Elsewhere, Leicester beat West Brom 7-6 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 in normal time, in the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong.

Jay Rodriguez, who joined West Brom from Southampton for £12m, marked his Baggies debut with a stunning strike from outside the area in the ninth minute, before Riyad Mahrez equalised for the Foxes.

Leicester will play Liverpool in the final on Saturday, after Jurgen Klopp's side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 with new signing Dominic Solanke and Belgian forward Divock Origi scoring the goals.