Second Half begins Ross County 0, Hibernian 0.
Ross County v Hibernian
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 3Naismith
- 2Fraser
- 15DaviesBooked at 21mins
- 6Kelly
- 7Gardyne
- 18Lindsay
- 8Chow
- 9Dow
- 10Schalk
- 11CurranSubstituted forMikkelsenat 7'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Routis
- 19Mikkelsen
- 25O'Brien
- 28van der Weg
- 31McCarey
- 42Tumilty
- 43Morrison
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 3Whittaker
- 24McGregor
- 25Ambrose
- 16Stevenson
- 10McGeouch
- 6Bartley
- 7McGinn
- 11Swanson
- 17Boyle
- 15Murray
Substitutes
- 2Gray
- 5Fontaine
- 21Laidlaw
- 29Graham
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
- 36Porteous
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Ross County 0, Hibernian 0.
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Dylan McGeouch.
Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Steven Whittaker.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Dow (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
Ryan Dow (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven Whittaker (Hibernian).
Foul by Tim Chow (Ross County).
Danny Swanson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Danny Swanson (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).
Danny Swanson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County).
Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Darren McGregor.
Attempt blocked. Alex Schalk (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alex Schalk (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).
Attempt blocked. Danny Swanson (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Andrew Davies (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danny Swanson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Davies (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Darren McGregor (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Tim Chow.
Attempt blocked. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Andrew Davies (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Darren McGregor.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Sean Kelly.
Attempt blocked. Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Andrew Davies.
Attempt missed. Jason Naismith (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is too high.