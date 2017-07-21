Scottish League Cup - Group D
Ross County0Hibernian0

Ross County v Hibernian

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 3Naismith
  • 2Fraser
  • 15DaviesBooked at 21mins
  • 6Kelly
  • 7Gardyne
  • 18Lindsay
  • 8Chow
  • 9Dow
  • 10Schalk
  • 11CurranSubstituted forMikkelsenat 7'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Routis
  • 19Mikkelsen
  • 25O'Brien
  • 28van der Weg
  • 31McCarey
  • 42Tumilty
  • 43Morrison

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 3Whittaker
  • 24McGregor
  • 25Ambrose
  • 16Stevenson
  • 10McGeouch
  • 6Bartley
  • 7McGinn
  • 11Swanson
  • 17Boyle
  • 15Murray

Substitutes

  • 2Gray
  • 5Fontaine
  • 21Laidlaw
  • 29Graham
  • 32Shaw
  • 33Murray
  • 36Porteous
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Ross County 0, Hibernian 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Ross County 0, Hibernian 0.

Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Dylan McGeouch.

Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Steven Whittaker.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Dow (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.

Ryan Dow (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Steven Whittaker (Hibernian).

Foul by Tim Chow (Ross County).

Danny Swanson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Danny Swanson (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).

Danny Swanson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County).

Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Darren McGregor.

Attempt blocked. Alex Schalk (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Alex Schalk (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).

Attempt blocked. Danny Swanson (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Andrew Davies (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Danny Swanson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Davies (Ross County).

Attempt missed. Darren McGregor (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Tim Chow.

Attempt blocked. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Andrew Davies (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Darren McGregor.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Sean Kelly.

Attempt blocked. Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Andrew Davies.

Attempt missed. Jason Naismith (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 21st July 2017

View all Scottish League Cup scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103035
2Falkirk11004133
3Brechin201114-32
4Forfar10101101
5Stirling201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106065
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Cowdenbeath11004223
3Dundee11002113
4Raith Rovers200214-30
5Buckie Thistle200227-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108087
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath10101102
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103215
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10102202
4Berwick201123-11
5Queen's Park201137-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Stenhousemuir201124-22
4East Kilbride201113-22
5Albion10101101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

