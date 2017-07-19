Middlesbrough: Carlos de Pena leaves after contract terminated by mutual consent

Carlos de Pena was unable to establish himself as a first-team player at Middlesbrough

Winger Carlos de Pena has left Middlesbrough after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The Uruguayan, 25, was signed from Nacional two years ago but made just six league appearances for Boro, three of them as a substitute.

He ended last season on loan at Spanish second-tier side Real Oviedo, where he played seven times and scored once.

Boro say they have decided to end his contract in order to help him find a new club.