Sanmi Odelusi leaves Wigan Athletic by mutual consent

Sanmi Odelusi ended last season on loan at Blackpool

Sanmi Odelusi has left Championship club Wigan by mutual consent.

The midfielder, 24, was signed from Bolton Wanderers in 2015 but did not start a league match and made a total of just five appearances for Wigan in all competitions.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Blackpool, for whom he started just one game.

Earlier in the season he spent time on loan at Rochdale, where he also only started one league match.