Bodmin Town 1-3 Cardiff City: New Bluebirds signing Loic Damour scores two

Loic Damour joined Cardiff from French Ligue 2 club Bourg-Peronnas in July

New signing Loic Damour scored two goals for Cardiff City in their 3-1 pre-season friendly win at non-league Bodmin Town in Cornwall.

Damour put the Bluebirds ahead with a powerful 20-yard drive, before Ben Watson's penalty brought the hosts level at the break.

Cardiff reclaimed the lead with Damour's second and Kenneth Zohore headed in the Bluebirds' third.

Neil Warnock's side face Plymouth at Home Park on Friday.