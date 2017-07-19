Vito Mannone: Reading sign Sunderland goalkeeper in £2m deal

From the section

Vito Mannone came to England from Italian club Atalanta and has also had loan spells at Barnsley and Hull

Reading have signed Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £2m.

The 29-year-old underwent a medical on Wednesday after agreeing personal terms and a three-year contract.

Mannone, who joinedthe Bl;ack Cats from Arsenal in 2013, made 13 appearances in all competitions last season.

The Italian's arrival bolsters Jaap Stam's goalkeeping options following the departure of Ali Al-Habsi to Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Sunderland also sold England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to Everton earlier this summer.

