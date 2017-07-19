Cristian Ceballos: Winger leaves Charlton Athletic to make permanent Sint-Truiden move

Cristian Ceballos (left) joined Charlton from Tottenham in 2015.

Charlton Athletic winger Cristian Ceballos has joined Sint-Truiden on a three-year contract.

The 24-year-old Spaniard featured only seven times for the Addicks and spent last season on loan at the Belgian top-flight club.

A product of Barcelona's academy, he joined Tottenham at the age of 18 but was released in 2015 after failing to make a first-team appearance.

Ceballos played just 301 minutes for Charlton during the 2015-16 season.

