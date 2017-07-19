Cristian Ceballos: Winger leaves Charlton Athletic to make permanent Sint-Truiden move
Charlton Athletic winger Cristian Ceballos has joined Sint-Truiden on a three-year contract.
The 24-year-old Spaniard featured only seven times for the Addicks and spent last season on loan at the Belgian top-flight club.
A product of Barcelona's academy, he joined Tottenham at the age of 18 but was released in 2015 after failing to make a first-team appearance.
Ceballos played just 301 minutes for Charlton during the 2015-16 season.
