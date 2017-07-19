Fraizer Campbell: Hull City re-sign striker after Crystal Palace release

Fraizer Campbell's only goal for Crystal Palace in the 2016-17 season came in a 3-3 draw with Hull in December

Striker Fraizer Campbell has rejoined Hull City on a two-year contract after being released by Crystal Palace.

Campbell, 29, previously played for the club on loan in the 2007-08 season, scoring 15 goals to help Hull win promotion from the Championship.

He scored once in 13 appearances for Palace last season before leaving when his contract expired on 30 June.

BBC Sport also understands Hull have been given permission to speak to Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart.

The 23-year-old, who signed a new four-year contract in November, has left the Reds' pre-season tour of Hong Kong to hold talks with the Championship club over a transfer which could be worth £8 million.

Hull manager Leonid Slutsky told the club website: "Each transfer is difficult work and it is like having two jobs at the moment - one as a coach and one having conversations with potential new players.

"There are a lot of negotiations going on right now and we are very close to more."

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic has signed for Leicester City for an undisclosed fee, joining Tom Huddlestone, Josh Tymon and Curtis Davies in leaving the Tigers this summer.

