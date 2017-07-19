Sam Allardyce: Former England & Crystal Palace boss open to international job

Former England boss Sam Allardyce says he is open to the prospect of a return to international management.

Allardyce's five-month tenure at Crystal Palace ended in May, with the 62-year-old citing the demands of club coaching as a factor.

And while the former Bolton, Blackburn and Newcastle boss has no appetite for another club job, he has not retired.

"If I have to consider anything, it would have to be an international position," he told Talksport.

"It is less demanding than the Premier League [in which] the tension and the pressure is huge.

"When you are on international duty, it is all focused on you, but of course after that months go by before you meet up again, so that would maybe suit me, if I am enticed back into the game."

Allardyce left his post as England manager by mutual agreement last September after only one match in charge.

It followed a Daily Telegraph investigation claiming he offered advice on how to "get around" rules on player transfers.

The FA said his conduct "was inappropriate". He apologised, adding "entrapment had won".

Allardyce then replaced Alan Pardew in December on a two-and-half-year deal, with Palace one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

He led the club to eight wins in 21 games to guide them to a 14th-place finish.

