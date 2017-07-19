Newport County: Joss Labadie in race to play before new season

Joss Labadie joined Newport from Dagenham and Redbridge

Newport County captain Joss Labadie will not be cleared to play in any of the club's pre-season friendly matches.

The 26-year-old midfielder has undergone surgery on a wrist injury.

But the club hope Labadie will be able to play in a game against Swansea behind closed doors before their opening League Two game against Stevenage on 5 August.

"We're trying to get him to play against Swansea at Spytty Park," said first team coach Wayne Hatswell.

"I think he's seeing a specialist to get a new splint on the day after the Northampton game [29 July] so that would give him the all clear."

Labadie missed the 2-1 win over Chippenham and will not play in the matches against Merthyr (19 July), Gloucester City (22 July), Barry Town (25 July) and Northampton.