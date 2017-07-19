Andy Robertson: Liverpool target leaves Hull training & Naby Keita 'bid rejected'

Andy Robertson
Robertson was part of the Hull side that was relegated from the Premier League last season

Hull left-back Andy Robertson has left the club's training camp in Portugal in order to complete a move to Liverpool.

The 23-year-old Scotland international, who has played 112 times for Hull since joining from Dundee United for £2.8m in 2014, is expected to join the Reds in deal worth a reported £10m.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig's owner says the German club have rejected a 75m euro (£66m) bid for midfielder Naby Keita.

The 22-year-old Guinea international is another Liverpool transfer target.

Dietrich Mateschitz told German tabloid Bild: "We were flattered when an offer of 75m euros for Naby Keita recently landed at our door. No way! He still has a contract and he will fulfil it."

Keita, who scored eight goals and provided eight assists in his debut season for Leipzig after joining from Red Bull Salzburg last year, has a contract that runs until 2020.

However, there is a £48m release clause that can be unlocked next summer.

Since the end of last season, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have already completed the signing of winger Mohamed Salah from Roma for £34m, while England Under-20 forward Dominic Solanke joined after his Chelsea contract expired.

Naby Keita
Leipzig finished second in the Bundesliga last season, qualifying for the Champions League group stage

