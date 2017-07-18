Dale Carrick strikes early to fire Livingston to victory over St Mirren

Livingston's Dale Carrick celebrates the decisive goal in his side's victory over St Mirren

Dale Carrick's goal after two minutes secured Livingston victory over St Mirren in Scottish League Cup Group H.

The striker converted Danny Mullen's assist from inside the area to move the visitors to the top of the group on five points, two clear of St Mirren.

In the group's other match, Airdrieonians ran out 3-1 winners over Stranraer, who were reduced to nine men.

Cammy Russell, with two, and Andy Ryan scored for the home side.

Stranraer were only one goal behind when goalkeeper Cameron Belford was sent off in the 60th minute after conceding a penalty which Ryan then converted.

The visitors pulled one goal back through Scott Robertson in the 81st minute, but any hopes of a comeback were quashed six minutes later when David Barron was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

In Group G, two games went to penalties, with Albion Rovers drawing 1-1 with Stenhousemuir and Queen of the South drawing 0-0 with East Kilbride.

Colin McMenamin broke the deadlock for Stenhousemuir, but Alan Trouten equalised after the break. Stenhousemuir took the bonus point after winning the penalty shoot-out 3-2.

East Kilbride of the Lowland League also took the bonus point against Championship side Queen of the South after winning the penalty shoot-out 4-1, although Queen of the South remain top of the group on four points, one clear of Hamilton.