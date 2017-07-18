Funso Ojo: Scunthorpe United sign Belgian midfielder on three-year contract

Funso Ojo
Funso Ojo started his professional career at PSV Eindhoven and has also played for Beerschot AC, Royal Antwerp and FC Dordrecht

Scunthorpe United have signed Belgian midfielder Funso Ojo on a free transfer following his departure from Dutch side Willem II.

The 25-year-old, who is a former team-mate of Iron striker Kevin van Veen at PSV Eindhoven, has agreed a three-year contract at Glanford Park.

He has spent the last two seasons with Willem II, making almost 60 Eredivisie appearances.

Ojo, a Belgium Under-21 international, is Scunthorpe's fourth summer signing.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired