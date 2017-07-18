Terence Vancooten: Stevenage bring in former Reading full-back

Terence Vancooten has been training with Stevenage this summer

League Two side Stevenage have signed former Reading defender Terence Vancooten on an one-year contract, with an option for a further 12 months.

The 19-year-old full-back has been on trial with Darren Sarll's side this summer, having left the Championship club at the end of last season.

He did not make a first-team appearance for the Royals, but had a loan spell at Basingstoke Town last term.

Vancooten is Stevenage's eighth new arrival this summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.