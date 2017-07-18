Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Borussia Dortmund rule out sale of striker

Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring against AC Milan in pre-season

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is "staying at the club" says director Michael Zorc.

Aubameyang, 28, had been linked with a summer move to the Premier League as well as Paris St-Germain and AC Milan.

The Gabon international netted twice on Tuesday as Dortmund beat AC Milan 3-1 on their pre-season tour of China.

After the game Zorc said: "We have decided that 'Auba' will stay with Borussia Dortmund. The transfer window is closed as far as he is concerned."

The transfer window in Germany closes at midnight (22:00 BST) on 31 August.

Aubameyang scored 31 goals in the Bundesliga last season as his side won the German Cup and finished third in the league. He has three years left on his Dortmund contract.

New coach Peter Bosz, who has replaced Thomas Tuchel, added: "I am glad that he is in my team.

"He is an extraordinary player and he has shown that once more against Milan. He's a great bloke and a great footballer."