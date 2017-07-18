Ryan Allsop and Callum Cooke join Blackpool on season-long loans

From the section

Ryan Allsop has made two Premier League appearances

Blackpool have signed Bournemouth goalkeeper Ryan Allsop and midfielder Callum Cooke from Middlesbrough on season-long loans.

Allsop, 25, made his Premier League debut in November 2015 and has spent time on loan at Coventry and Wycombe.

Cooke, 20, won the European Championship with England Under-17s in 2014 and scored four goals while on loan at Crewe last season.

League One Blackpool have now signed nine players this summer.