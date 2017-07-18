Champions League Second Qualifying round, second leg: Rosenborg v Dundalk

Dundalk took the lead against Rosenborg at Oriel Park before being pegged back

BBC coverage

How to follow: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny believes his team can set up a likely Champions League tie against Celtic by shocking Rosenborg in Norway on Wednesday night.

Rosenborg go into the second leg as firm favourites after holding the Irish champions to a 1-1 draw at Oriel Park.

But Kenny says his side can produce more European heroics a year after they reached the Europa League group stage.

"I believe in the players. We played some terrific stuff in the draw last Wednesday," Kenny told RTE Sport.

"We can take that into this game and try to get a victory."

The Dundalk boss says victory over Rosenborg would represent "one of the great performances in Irish football history".

"For them to lose to an Irish team now in what is their first round would be a catastrophe for them," added the former Dunfermline manager.

"Their sights would be firmly fixed on getting to the group stages. (But) From our point of view, I felt we were the better team last week.

"We understand it's a different challenge away from home. Rosenborg will be well supported and will be a different proposition in Norway but we travel in a confident frame of mind."

With Celtic 2-0 up against Northern Ireland champions Linfield from their first leg in Belfast last Friday, Kenny admits his side have a huge incentive heading into the second leg in Norway.

"The fact it's Celtic increases the profile of everything. They're a great club. But we're not booking our hotels for Glasgow just yet."

Progression in Norway would guarantee Dundalk at least four more European games over the coming weeks.