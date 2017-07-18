BBC Sport - Ban to boom - brief history of women's football in Scotland
Ban to boom - brief history of women's football in Scotland
- From the section Football
Scottish Football Museum curator Richard McBrearty talks us through the early years of women's football in Scotland to the pioneering Rose Reilly and on to Euro 2017.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired