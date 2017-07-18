Austria Women 1-0 Switzerland Women

Austria's Nina Burger slotted in from close range to complete a neat team move

Switzerland's Rahel Kiwic was shown the first red card at a Women's Euros since 2009 as Austria took advantage to win their Group C opener in Deventer.

The Swiss were already trailing to Nina Burger's first-time near-post finish for Austria before half-time.

Kiwic then denied Burger a clear attempt on goal, bringing her down just outside the area on the hour mark.

Austria Women, playing in their first ever match at a major tournament, held onto the lead to make a winning start.

Group C seeds France will get their campaign under way against Iceland at 19:45 BST in Tilburg.

Kiwic's dismissal was the first at a Women's European Championship since England's Casey Stoney was shown the only red card of Euro 2009, in a 2-1 loss to Italy.

Chelsea forward Ramona Bachmann offered Switzerland's strongest threat going forward, but her late effort was deflected over the bar.

Austria's lively captain Burger dinked over from close range in the closing stages with the best chance to make it 2-0.

The two sides - who have both lost to England in friendlies since April - were playing in their first match at a European Championship finals, although the Swiss did feature at the 2015 World Cup.

England face Scotland in their Group D opener on Wednesday (19:45 BST).