Caitlin Leach: Bristol City Women goalkeeper agrees new deal with WSL 1 club

Caitlin Leach
Caitlin Leach joined Bristol City Women from Aston Villa Ladies last year

Bristol City goalkeeper Caitlin Leach has agreed a new contract with the Women's Super League One club.

The 20-year-old, whose contract length has not been revealed, was ever-present during the Spring Series.

Leach, a former England Under-19s keeper, arrived at the club from Aston Villa Ladies in February last year.

"All I want to do is develop as a player and I feel this environment is the best place for me to do that," she told the club website.

