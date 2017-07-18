Caitlin Leach: Bristol City Women goalkeeper agrees new deal with WSL 1 club
- From the section Women's Football
Bristol City goalkeeper Caitlin Leach has agreed a new contract with the Women's Super League One club.
The 20-year-old, whose contract length has not been revealed, was ever-present during the Spring Series.
Leach, a former England Under-19s keeper, arrived at the club from Aston Villa Ladies in February last year.
"All I want to do is develop as a player and I feel this environment is the best place for me to do that," she told the club website.