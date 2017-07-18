BBC Sport - Landmark launch for Foyle Cup youth tournament

Landmark launch for Foyle Cup tournament

The Foyle Cup is celebrating its 25th anniversary as the youth football tournament kicks off with 340 teams taking part this year.

The event started with just eight teams but now attracts sides from all over the world.

There was also a first appearance at the Foyle Cup for Oxford Bulls and Sion Sonics.

