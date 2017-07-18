Aberdeen: Manager Derek McInnes extends contract, along with Tony Docherty

Derek McInnes (right) and his assistant Tony Docherty joined the Dons in 2013

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and his assistant Tony Docherty have signed contract extensions until 2020.

McInnes, who turned down the chance to move to Sunderland last month, replaced Craig Brown as Dons boss in 2013 and the following year led the club to their first trophy in 19 years by winning the League Cup.

In 2015, McInnes and Docherty signed new contracts until 2019.

"I am committed to trying to bring more success to the club," McInnes said.

Aberdeen have finished second to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership three years running and were also runners-up to Brendan Rodgers' side in the Scottish Cup and League Cup in 2016-17.