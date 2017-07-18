BBC Sport - Euro 2017: England's Toni Duggan says 'if anyone can handle the pressure, it's us'
'If anyone can handle the pressure, it's us'
- From the section Football
England forward Toni Duggan says the team can cope with the "pressure" of being one of the favourites for Euro 2017.
Read more: The secrets of England's 'horrible' fitness regime
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired