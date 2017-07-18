Wojciech Szczesny: Arsenal goalkeeper close to £10m Juventus move

Wojciech Szczesny kept 14 clean sheets in 38 Serie A games for Roma last season

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has arrived in Italy with a view to completing a move to Juventus.

The Serie A champions tweeted a video of the Pole introducing himself to the Turin club's fans.

It has been reported that Arsenal have accepted a £10m bid for 27-year-old Szczesny, who has spent the past two seasons on loan at Roma.

Szczesny played in 38 Serie A games last term and finished with 14 clean sheets, the most in the league.

He has made 132 appearances for Arsenal in his eight years at the club and has won 28 caps for his country.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has said he is keen to add further to his squad this summer.

Defender Sead Kolasinac has arrived from Schalke and striker Alexandre Lacazette joined in a £46,5m move from Lyon.

"We are still open to strengthening our team with players coming from outside," said the Frenchman.

"We have to keep a balance, that you don't destabilise the team too much by bringing in too many players. But we are still active in the transfer market so let's see what kind of opportunities we can find."