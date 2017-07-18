Xemi: Oxford United sign former Barcelona B midfielder on three-year contract

Barcelona-born Xemi, right, played 46 matches for Gerald Lopez's Barca B team

Oxford United have signed free agent and former Barcelona B midfielder Xemi on a three-year contract.

The 22-year-old playmaker impressed at UE Cornella before joining Barcelona B in December 2015, going on to make 46 appearances for the Catalan club.

Xemi, whose full name is Josep Miquel Codina Fernandez, is U's manager Pep Clotet's fourth summer signing.

"I have always thought about playing English football," Xemi told BBC Radio Oxford.

"My favourite players were [Steven] Gerrard and [Frank] Lampard."

He added: "I was looking to continue playing in the Spanish second division, but when Oxford appeared I was really interested in coming here.

"It's going to be more intense here, I think, and I will fit in better here than Barca."

