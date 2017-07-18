Giuseppe Bellusci: Leeds United defender leaves Elland Road

Giuseppe Bellusci made 33 appearances for Italian club Empoli in the 2016-17 season

Leeds United have terminated the contract of defender Giuseppe Bellusci.

Bellusci, 27, leaves Elland Road by mutual consent after making 61 appearances over three years.

The Italian centre-back was one of former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino's first signings when he penned a four-year deal in August 2014.

However, he spent last season on loan at Empoli and departs after being left out of the pre-season tour of Austria by head coach Thomas Christiansen.