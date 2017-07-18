Matt Crooks: Rangers midfielder joins Northampton Town for undisclosed fee

Matt Crooks
The 2016-17 season ended in April for Matt Crooks after he suffered a knee injury

Northampton Town have signed Rangers midfielder Matt Crooks for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with League One rivals Scunthorpe, scoring three goals in 12 appearances.

Scunthorpe had been interested in re-signing Crooks, who only featured three times for Rangers after joining them from Accrington last summer.

Crooks helped Stanley reach the League Two play-offs in 2016.

He told BBC Radio Northampton: "[Cobblers manager Justin Edinburgh] and I had a good couple of chats and he talked about how he wanted the club to progress, how he wanted to play - it does excite me.

"It's a club on the rise. I had a bit of a sticky year last year and want to be back on the rise, so I hope we can do it together."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired