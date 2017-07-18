Rangers fined after objects thrown from crowd during Europa League tie

Rangers striker Kenny Miller collects objects that were thrown onto the pitch at Ibrox

Rangers have been fined by Uefa after objects were thrown from the Ibrox crowd during their Europa League qualifying tie with Progres Niederkorn.

The Glasgow club must pay €7,000 (£6,250) following the incident during the first-round match on 29 June.

Rangers won the game 1-0 in Glasgow but were beaten 2-0 in the return leg in Luxembourg.

The home leg marked the Scottish Premiership club's return to European competition after a six-year absence.