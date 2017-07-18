Jacob Murphy: Norwich City winger closing in on Newcastle United move

From the section

Jacob Muprhy helped England reach the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championships this summer

Norwich City winger Jacob Murphy is set to discuss personal terms prior to his proposed £12m move to newly-promoted Premier League side Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old came through the Canaries' youth ranks and scored 10 goals in 41 appearances last season.

BBC Radio Norfolk understands the England Under-21 international is also set to have a medical at the Magpies.

In total, Murphy has made 122 senior career appearances, including those during his six loans away from Norwich.

