Champions League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
Celtic19:45Linfield
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Linfield preview

Tom Rogic knocked in the second goal for Celtic in Belfast last week
BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland BBC Radio Ulster MW; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Olivier Ntcham could make his competitive debut for Celtic when they host Linfield in the second leg of their second round Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.

    Long-term injury victim Dedryck Boyata though is ruled out for three months.

    Linfield left-back Matthew Clarke is ruled out after picking up a knee injury in the first leg, which Celtic won 2-0.

    Former Rangers player Andy Mitchell is in contention to replace Clarke.

    Mitchell, 25, an unused substitute last week, was on the Rangers bench for an Old Firm game during his Ibrox stint but did not feature.

    Celtic decided not to take any tickets for the first leg at Windsor Park, however Linfield will be backed by close to 1,500 supporters in Glasgow.

    The winners of the tie will meet Dundalk or Rosenborg in the third qualifying round, with a play-off round to follow for a lucrative place in the group stage of the tournament.

    The Irish champions go to Trondheim after a 1-1 draw at home.

    Last season, Rodgers' team made it through the qualifying rounds but went on to finish bottom, without winning a game, in Group C which also included Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach.

    This season is Linfield's first time in the Champions League since 2012/13, and they have yet to go beyond the second qualifying round.

    Their best performance in Europe came in 1967 when they reached the European Cup quarter-finals, the same year Celtic lifted the trophy.

    Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "We expect another tough game in terms of having to break down a very low defensive block. You have to give credit to the Linfield boys, when they sat in they made it very difficult.

    "They were aware that if they opened up the game too much that we have the speed and the quality to exploit that, but they sat in, kept their lines vertically tight and that always makes it difficult.

    "We got the job done. Okay we didn't score as many of the chances that we created. We had 27 shots, with 13 on target and we would hope to have similar if not more and be more clinical. We would hope we could exploit the spaces a wee bit better."

